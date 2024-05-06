Golden State WNBA team announces new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ohemaa Nyanin was named the WNBA Golden State team’s general manager, the team announced Monday.

“I am truly honored to be chosen as the first general manager of WNBA Golden State,” said Nyanin. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear that bringing a WNBA team to the Bay Area was meticulously thought out and those involved are motivated changemakers who will be proactive in growing the league. I look forward to joining this franchise and building a competitive basketball team that the fans deserve.”

Photo: Ohemaa Nyanin, Golden State WNBA

Nyanin will begin her journey as general manager on May 13, 2024. Prior to Nyanin’s new position, she was with the New York Liberty performing multiple positions in a span of five years. Her positions included manager of basketball operations, director of basketball operations and assistant general manager.

“Ohemaa is the perfect fit to lead our WNBA basketball operations as we prepare for our inaugural season in 2025,” Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said, “As we moved through the GM hiring process, it became more apparent each day how impressive and well-versed Ohemaa is in all facets of the business, and as a person. She brings an incredible knowledge of the WNBA and international women’s basketball landscape from her time with the Liberty and USA Basketball. Additionally, she has a deep passion and desire to build a strong culture and, ultimately, win basketball games. We are thrilled to welcome her to Golden State.”

Nyanin is Ghanaian-American. In 2011, she graduated from American University with a Master of Science in Justice and Public Policy. Nyanin played for the American University’s women’s basketball team. In the 2009-10 season, she led her team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

