Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry doesn’t go by his legal first name very often.

Based on how his interaction with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson went on Wednesday, it must have been quite a while since he’s heard that name.

Thompson, during a media conference, started off his question by calling Curry, “Wardell.”

Curry’s face said it all.

Steph Curry’s reaction to @ThompsonScribe addressing him with a “Wardell” is ...



fantastic 😂 pic.twitter.com/TOyK8Ed0ki — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 21, 2021

Now, Thompson is tight with Curry. He even wrote a book on him in 2017. The two clearly know each other well, which is likely why he felt comfortable calling the two-time league MVP by his first name.

That, though, doesn’t make the reaction any less hilarious.

Steph's reaction after being called Wardell by @ThompsonScribe

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NG5tgAcfYI — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 22, 2021

Steph must have trauma from hearing "Wardell" from his parents when he was in trouble. 😂 https://t.co/sprzvaApVB — Josh Ong (@beijingdou) January 21, 2021

I’m sure Steph being referred to as Wardell is a trigger for him. We know when he got in trouble as a kid, Sonya Curry said “Wardell, you better stop!” 😂 https://t.co/OrQP2LyIzX — Camron Smith (@camronsmith) January 21, 2021

"Wardell" and "Stephen" could never be the back to back MVP. Only "Steph" could do that. — Robert L. Reece, PhD (@PhuzzieSlippers) January 22, 2021

Steph is the best lol https://t.co/cYjefSStaR — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 21, 2021

Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

