Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies picks, predictions, odds: Who wins series?

The No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors and No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies face off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Which team will win the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the NBA postseason series.

The Warriors are favored over the Grizzlies in the series, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

It puts Golden State at -20 to advance. Memphis is at +210.

Sporting News: Warriors will defeat Grizzlies in Western Conference semifinals

Five of the site's six experts have Golden State defeating Memphis in the series. Three have the series going six games and two have it going seven games. One writer predicts that the Grizzlies will win the series in seven games.

Sportsnaut: Warriors will win series vs. Grizzlies

Vincent Frank predicts that Golden State will take down Memphis in the second round NBA Playoffs series in six games.

Draft Kings: Warriors look to be stronger team entering series vs. Grizzlies

It writes: "Everything is fitting together for Golden State at the right time. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green look like themselves, and the emergence of Jordan Poole has boosted this unit. The Warriors have to defend better overall, which should come once the rotation gets more set. Curry is the key. If he can successfully navigate Memphis’ perimeter defense, the Grizzlies will be toast."

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke drives past Golden State Warriors forward Damion Lee at FedExForum on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The Ringer: Warriors favored to advance to Western Conference Finals

The site has Golden State as a favorite to win the series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

FiveThirtyEight: Warriors have a 54% chance to advance past Grizzlies

The site gives the Grizzlies a 46% chance to make the Western Conference Finals.

Yahoo Sports: Warriors will win series vs. Grizzlies in six games

Ben Rohrbach writes: "Warriors coach Steve Kerr unleashed his latest death lineup of Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins and Green to great success in the opening round. That group finished +23 in 39 minutes against Denver. Golden State should ride them until their dominance disappears. Then, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are lying in wait to provide more size and superior defense if Kerr feels the need to pull Poole from the playoff spotlight."

