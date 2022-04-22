Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets score picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Game 4?

The No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors and No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets face off on Sunday at Ball Arena in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series.

The game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Golden State is -170 on the money line and Denver is +135.

The over/under for the game is set at 223.5 points.

Odds Checker: Go with Warriors to get sweep vs. Nuggets

It writes: "This team is so unfair that three-time MVP Steph Curry is coming off the bench. Let that sink in, Steph Curry is this team’s 6th man. With Klay Thompson back to his All-Star form, Jordan Poole playing well enough to steal Curry’s starting spot, and Draymond Green playing some of the best defense of his career. It’s hard to imagine any team in the NBA being a match for the Warriors. An undermanned Nuggets team that snuck into the playoffs based on the efforts of a single player never had a chance."

ESPN: Nuggets have a 52.9% chance to win the game vs. Warriors

The site's Basketball Power Index gives the Warriors a 47.1% chance to win Game 4.

FiveThirtyEight: Nuggets have a 54% win probability

The site gives the Warriors a 46% win probability in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs.

First round: Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) tries to back down Nuggets defender Monte Morris (11) during the first half of Game 3.

SGPN: Warriors have fared better against the spread than Nuggets

It writes: "Golden State is 44-38-3 against the spread this season. In games they have played as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Warriors have an ATS record of 28-26-2. Denver has registered a 36-48-1 record against the spread this season. In games they have played as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Nuggets have an ATS record of 8-8-1."

Sports Information Traders: Warriors 111, Nuggets 109

Steve Beck writes: "After taking a look at all of the key trends and stats for this matchup, our best bet against the spread is Nuggets (+3.5). Our computer picks see the scoring going under the total of 224 points, with the teams finishing with a final score of Warriors 111, Nuggets 109 once the game has been played."

