Golden State Warriors unveil 6 new uniforms for 2019-2020 season

The Warriors will wear similar home/road jerseys to last year's, but will also cycle through new alternate looks. (AP Photo)

The Warriors may have left The Town behind for The City this offseason, but they’ll still rep both places in their 2019-2020 on-court attire. The team announced six new uniforms for its first season at the Chase Center in San Francisco Tuesday.

The team’s home and road jerseys look essentially the same, but it will cycle through a series of four other alternate threads to shake things up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The first pays tribute to the team’s early days as the San Francisco Warriors following its move from Philadelphia in 1962, when they spent almost a decade playing in various locations around San Francisco and the greater Bay Area before moving to Oakland in 1971.

》San Francisco – Classic Edition《



A throwback to the Warriors’ original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team’s arrival to SF from Philadelphia in 1962, the San Francisco Classic Edition jersey features the city’s namesake across the chest. pic.twitter.com/e1fns1bnEl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

The next alternate uniform is “The Bay,” which highlights San Francisco’s signature fog.

》The Bay – Statement Edition《



The Statement Edition uniform features the team’s new The Bay logo, portraying a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking water accompanied by an overhead fog, a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/WvtbaTVgYP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

Story continues

The team will also wear “The Town” jerseys to pay homage to its 47 years across the Bay at Oracle Arena.

》The Town – City Edition《



A tribute to Oakland, The Town uniform celebrates the Oakland community and its support for the Warriors, who played 47 seasons in The Town. pic.twitter.com/JCizABi9eO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

And finally, they’ll add the corresponding “The City” look, as well.

》The City – Classic Edition《



Designed by the team’s larger-than-life owner Franklin Mieuli in 1966-67, The City Classic Edition includes a pair of iconic San Francisco symbols, featuring the Golden Gate Bridge on the front and a cable car on the back of the yellow jersey. pic.twitter.com/dq1LK96AjY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 17, 2019

It’s hard to please every fan’s individual taste, but with six options, the Warriors probably have their bases covered. Thoughts?

More from Yahoo Sports: