Report: Warriors trade Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson to 76ers for draft picks

Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks have been traded to the 76ers in exchange for three future second round draft picks. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors reached a deal to trade both Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 76ers are sending Golden State three future second round draft picks in return, one in each of the next three drafts.

Sources: 76ers sending three second-round picks to Golden State for Burks and Robinson. https://t.co/x4HaOVaTyV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Burks has averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds so far this season with the Warriors, his ninth in the league. He is on a one-year, $2.3 million deal. Robinson has averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while starting with the Warriors this season, and has played more than 31 minutes per contest. He is also on a one-year deal.

Given the current state of the Warriors — who boast a league-worst 12-40 record — the added draft picks can only help their rebuilding efforts in the future. Golden State, though, now only has 11 players under contract and has several dealing with injuries.

The 76ers will have to waive two players before the trade deadline on Thursday, however, as Burks and Robinson put them over the limit. However according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia is currently exploring additional trades to make that happen.

Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

