Stephen Curry, Sue Bird star in hilarious new CarMax commercial

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry appeared in a new commercial this month for CarMax.

This time, though, he’s taking a back seat to the spotlight.

Curry, in a perfect setup for the second-hand car dealership, wasn’t the main focus of the commercial. Instead, that honor went to Seattle Storm star Sue Bird — who, as the car salesman pointed out, has more All-Star appearances and championship rings.

The perfect commercial doesn’t exi...😍 pic.twitter.com/w9AecQ2E66 — Jessica Slate (@thejslate) March 28, 2021

Now, that isn’t to say what Curry has done in the NBA isn’t impressive. The seven-time All-Star led the Warriors to five straight NBA Finals appearances and three titles in one of the best stretches in recent basketball history.

Statistically, though, Bird’s performance is better.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick has spent her entire career with the Storm and has helped them win four different WNBA championships — including two of the past three seasons.

At least they both walked away with new cars, right?

