Stephen Curry 'not feeling well,' suddenly pulled before Warriors' matchup with Hornets

Steph Curry was pulled from Golden State's game against Charlotte at the last minute on Saturday because he's "not feeling well." (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was all set to play on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Then, just before the game was going to get started, Curry was seen walking slowly off the court at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina with a staff member.

Stephen Curry left tonight's game right before tip-off pic.twitter.com/CU4kc5iQ7M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2021

Curry, the team announced, was pulled from the game at the last second because he was “not feeling well.”

It was not a “health and safety protocol absence” — a designation used for COVID-19 related absences — according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. The exact reasoning for his departure, however, is unclear. Curry went through warmups and was introduced as a starter before the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry started feeling ill during warmups and saw the Charlotte doctor. That's when he was ruled out of the game, which Kerr said is "obviously something that was concerning." It's unclear when Curry will return, though Kerr is hopeful he can play on Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry has averaged 29.9 points and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field. The 32-year-old was replaced in the starting line up by Mychal Mulder.

The Warriors nearly survived without Curry, too. Yet a late ejection from Draymond Green in the final seconds led to a quick four-point Hornets swing to give Charlotte the 102-100 win.

More from Yahoo Sports: