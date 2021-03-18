Stephen Curry injured tailbone after brutal sideline fall in win over Rockets

While trying to regain his balance after a 3-point shot, Curry fell directly onto his tailbone on the sidelines on Wednesday night. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left their 108-94 win over the Houston Rockets early on Wednesday night after taking a brutal fall on his tailbone.

Curry was ruled out with a tailbone contusion, and did not return after his fall in the third quarter at the Toyota Center.

Curry stumbles after missed 3-pointer

Curry, in the final seconds of the third quarter, missed a 3-point shot at the wing and stumbled backwards. As he was trying to catch his balance, Curry backpedaled off the court and ended up landing directly on his tailbone. His hands were behind him, clearly trying to feel for a scorers table or chair, but nothing was there to break his fall.

Curry instantly writhed on the court in pain before he was able to walk off slowly into the locker room.

A closer look at Steph falling at the end of the third pic.twitter.com/mrY0GTattR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2021

Curry did not return with what the Warriors described as a tailbone contusion. He finished the night with 18 points and eight assists while shooting just 2-of-11 from behind the arc.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't sure specifically how bad Curry's injury was after the game, but said he hoped to have a specific update on Thursday.

"No idea if he'll play in Memphis [on Friday]," Kerr said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "But he seems to feel like he'll be fine int he next week or so. We'll see.

"Don't take that to mean he's out a week. He could be back practicing tomorrow, for all I know."

The Warriors cruised to the 14-point win behind a huge 24-9 surge at the end of the second quarter. Draymond Green led Golden State with a triple-double in the win, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jordan Poole dropped 23 points off the bench, and Kelly Oubre added 19 points.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 25 points and seven assists, and Christian Wood finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. The Rockets have now lost five straight games since the All-Star break.

