Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

Stephen Curry only needed three quarters to put up a historic performance on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors star couldn't miss from behind the arc.

Curry put up 49 points while making 11 3-pointers in the Warriors' 136-97 blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center.

It marked his fourth game this season with at least 11 3-pointers, the most in a single season in NBA history. Saturday was also his 20th game with at least 30 points since the All-Star break, the most a player has had since Kobe Bryant back in the 2005-06 season.

“He’s just always spectacular these days,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, via NBC Sports’ Drew Shiller. “Tonight, he topped it. It was, like, really spectacular. I don’t know how to describe it.”

Curry almost single-handedly matched the Thunder in the first quarter. He dropped 24 points in the first period on his own, while Oklahoma City scored just 25. By that point, it was essentially over. The Warriors then opened up the third on a 19-6 run and held the Thunder to just 19 points in the period en route to the 39-point win.

“When he got going in the third, I think we had about 4,000 fans and you could hear every one of them anticipating the ball going through the hoop,” Kerr said, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau. “It’s amazing.”

Andrew Wiggins finished with 18 points, and Jordan Poole added 16 points off the bench while shooting 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Draymond Green put up 15 points with 13 assists, too. As a team, Golden State went 27-of-54 from the 3-point line, a franchise record.

Count 'em up -- franchise-record 27 threes on the night for the squad! pic.twitter.com/W1tTjsxy4L — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2021

Svi Mykhailiuk led the Thunder with 17 points off the bench, and Lou Dort put up 16. They shot less than 40% from the field as a team and only made a collective nine 3-pointers. The loss marked their 20th in the last 21 games, too.

As for teammate Klay Thompson’s single-game record of 14 3s in a single game, Kerr doesn’t think that’ll stand for much longer.

“Steph is the best one of them all,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports. “He’ll probably break that record sometime soon.”

