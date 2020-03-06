Steph Curry makes long-awaited return, instantly looks like old self

It didn’t take long for Steph Curry to start draining 3-pointers on Thursday night, his first game back since breaking his left hand in October. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After missing 58 games due to a broken hand, Steph Curry finally made his way back to the court on Thursday night.

Curry returned to the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center, his first game since breaking his left hand in October.

"It feels like the first day of school pretty much all over again, which is exciting," Curry said before the game, via ESPN. "So I feel pretty comfortable, pretty confident in where I'm at physically — and just excited to get back out there."

Like Curry had never left

Before the game even got underway on Thursday night, Curry looked back to his old self.

The sharpshooter expertly drilled five straight buckets from the logo at the Chase Center, reminding the NBA world just how good of a shooter he really is.

5 in a row for the logo ✅



💦 @StephenCurry30 is back in action tonight as the @warriors host the @Raptors 10:30pm/et @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/3nE1FLBPtZ — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020

The 31-year-old looked thrilled to simply be back out there, too.

The look of joy on Steph's face as he heads out to warm uppic.twitter.com/qGH6kARYr3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 6, 2020

He appeared to mesh well with new teammate Andrew Wiggins — who was traded to Golden State from Minnesota in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, among others — and delivered a perfectly-placed behind-the-back assist in the opening minutes.

His first bucket came in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Curry, after driving inside the arc, faked once and sunk the shot while powering through Patrick McCaw and picking up the foul.

Curry is on a minutes restriction on Thursday night, and will likely play no more than 28 minutes.

