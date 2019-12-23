Steph Curry returns to Warriors after surgeries: ‘It just feels better when he’s around’

Though he won’t see the court anytime soon, Steph Curry is back with the Golden State Warriors.

Curry, who broke his left hand in October, returned to Golden State this weekend after spending the past month rehabbing in Los Angeles — a comforting sign for the last-place Warriors.

“It’s nice to have him in the gym,” coach Steve Kerr said, via ESPN. “It just feels better when he’s around.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Curry underwent surgery on Nov. 1 to repair his broken left hand, and was expected to miss at least three months after Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes fell on him after an awkward layup just two days prior. He is will be re-evaluated in February, where it will likely be determined if Curry can make a return to the court this season.

While he’s not doing much on the court yet, Curry has kicked off the rehab process in the Bay Area.

“He’s been doing basketball movements,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “He hasn’t been shooting the ball, but he’s been out on the floor doing a lot of lateral movement, jumping, that kind of stuff.”

Though Curry helped lead the Warriors to three NBA titles over the past five seasons, their team this season looks entirely different. With a myriad of stars having left the organization over the summer, the team essentially has only Draymond Green left from that dynasty era — as Klay Thompson is still recovering from an ACL injury.

And it’s shown. The Warriors have won just six games this season, the worst in the league, and have lost nine of their past 11 games.

Golden State snapped a five-game losing skid on Friday night at the Chase Center, however, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 106-102. Curry was back on the bench for that win, too.

Hopefully, Kerr said, Curry will start traveling with the team on the road again soon.

Story continues

“We’d like to have him with the team as much as possible,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “I haven’t talked to him about our next trip, but I’m sure he’ll be around the team more and more now that he’s allowed to be up here with our staff. He’s been here now the last few days, every day working with our training staff. “He’s present again, so I imagine that will stay the same.”

While he’s back with Golden State, Steph Curry is still expected to miss several more months with a broken left hand. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: