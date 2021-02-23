Warriors' Steph Curry feeling better, should return for Tuesday matchup with Knicks

Though he was suddenly pulled from their game on Saturday due to an illness, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry should return to the court on Tuesday night.

Curry practiced normally on Monday, and — barring any last-minute setback — should start Tuesday when the Warriors take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

"He's feeling better today," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday. "He went through practice, participated fully, so we anticipate he'll play [Tuesday]."

Steph Curry suddenly pulled from game vs. Hornets

Curry went through warmups normally on Saturday night before the Warriors’ 102-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, but was suddenly seen walking off the court slowly with a staff member just before tip.

Stephen Curry left tonight's game right before tip-off pic.twitter.com/CU4kc5iQ7M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2021

Curry was quickly ruled out of the game because he was “not feeling well.” The illness was unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Curry was not placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. It’s unclear specifically why Curry was pulled.

“He was going through his usual warmup routine and just did not feel well at all,” Kerr said after the game. “So he came back in, saw the Charlotte team doctor, went out, tried to warm up and just wasn’t feeling good. So we made the decision … to not play him. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.”

Curry, 32, has averaged 29.9 points and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting nearly 50% from the field.

Stephen Curry was a late scratch from their Saturday game because he was "not feeling well." (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: