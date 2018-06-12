Golden State Warriors staffers downplay David West's comment

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr addresses post-NBA Finals David West comment Monday.

Moments after the Golden State Warriors won 2018’s NBA Finals, David West raised eyebrows with a comment to ESPN when he said “people will be shocked” when they find out what went on behind the scenes with the team.

A number of Warriors staffers were asked about this comment Monday. Many of them downplayed it.

“I don’t know if anything would really blow your mind,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “It was a difficult season and there were a lot of moments where it became more difficult. But I didn’t think it was anything unusual given the state of our team, and what we’ve been through, and the length of this journey. But nothing to me was that shocking. But yeah, we went through some stuff.”

Steve Kerr on the David West comments: Adverse season, but nothing that will blow your mind





When pressed a little more, Kerr stuck to his original comment that was later echoed by Golden State General Manager Bob Myers.

“I think more is being made of this than anything that actually happened,” Kerr said. “I think David is right, this was definitely difficult. And there were definitely some things that happened that never made it out to the press. But it wasn’t that earth-shattering to me. It’s kind of normal for a team to go through some stuff during the season.”

Warriors assistant Ron Adams was also asked about West’s comment on San Francisco Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. In a sense, he said he was “a little mystified” by it.

“Our year was marked by some inconsistency and in some games not playing to our potential, certainly,” Adams said on the “Joe, Lo & Dibs” show Monday. “And I think that probably led to some frustration. But in terms of anything in the locker room that I can recall, I just, I don’t get that.”