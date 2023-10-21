Golden State Warriors release Rudy Gay (and McGruder)

When the Warriors signed Rudy Gay to a non-guaranteed contract in September, it was always a longshot that the 17-year veteran would make the final roster, but Golden State was going to take a look.

Friday, the Warriors let Gay, as well as Rodney McGruder, go as they trimmed the roster down before the start of the season. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The Golden State Warriors are releasing Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. This trims Warriors’ standard deals to 13 players, giving extra roster/financial flexibility, and they will add the 14th spot within first two weeks of season. pic.twitter.com/tWRPSrFpYH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2023

Gay is now a free agent. This offseason, Gay (and the final year of his contract) bounced around as he was traded by Utah to Atlanta and then on to Oklahoma City, who waived him.

These cuts leave the Warriors with 13 guaranteed contracts for the opening night roster, as noted by Charania and Taylor Wirth at NBC Sports Bay Area. Golden State will add someone in the coming weeks.

The Warriors enter the season looking for a fifth ring in the Stephen Curry era and it’s not out of the question, but everything needs to go right for them.

