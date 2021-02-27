Golden State Warriors player grades for the month of February before the All-Star break

With one game left on the docket for the month of February, it’s report card time for the Golden State Warriors.

Amidst injuries sidelining multiples members of the rotation, including Golden State’s entire depth chart at the center position, it’s a positive mark the Warriors are leaving February with a winning record. Along with James Wiseman and Kevon Looney, both Eric Paschall and Steph Curry missed games during the month. However, the Warriors pushed toward their first three-game winning streak of the 2020-21 campaign.

Riding a three-game winning streak into the final game of the month, the Warriors boast an 8-5 record in February before traveling to Staples Center for a tilt with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before Steve Kerr’s squad meets LeBron James and the Lakers in Hollywood, Warriors Wire handed out grades for every player on Golden State’s roster.

Steph Curry — A

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a couple of rare quiet shooting nights and a missed game due to not feeling well, Steph Curry started the month of February on an absolute heater. Curry didn’t score under 27 points in a contest through his first eight games in the month of February. Over that span, the two-time Most Valuable Player averaged 36.3 points on a ridiculous 58.3% shooting from the field with 5.4 assists and five rebounds per game. Curry’s highlight during the month came on a 57 point effort in a duel with Luka Doncic. On his way to 57 points, Curry drilled a season-best 11 triples on 19 attempts from beyond the arc. Curry’s display from long distance in Dallas was just one of several eye-popping performances from the sharpshooting guard in the month. Curry notched at least six or more 3-pointers in seven games for the Warriors in February. If his January streak didn’t catch notice, the 2021 All-Star starting point guard’s run in February should firmly implant Curry in the race for Most Valuable Player.

Draymond Green — B

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With both Kevon Looney and James Wiseman dealing with injuries, the Warriors leaned heavily on Draymond Green. Despite moving to a small ball center role, Green led the top of Golden State's offense as a ball-handler and playmaker for Steve Kerr. The three-time All-Star streaked as Golden State's assist leader with at least double-figure dimes in six of the first eight games in the month. Green totaled over 15 assists, including tying his career-high with 16 in two different contests for the Warriors. Despite his smooth passing, Green's February will be remembered for what happened in Charlotte. Green received double technicals leading to an ejection in the final seconds of a close game against the Hornets. Green's technicals gave Terry Rozier the chance to tie the game at the free-throw line and the ball on the next possession. Rozier proceeded to hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to seal a heartbreaking loss for the Warriors. After taking responsibility, Green bounced back with a pair of impressive performances against New York and Indiana. The veteran forward-notched double figures in both games ending with victories for the Warriors. Green got redemption against the Hornets, posting a triple-double with a new career-high of 19 assists along with 12 rebounds and 11 points in Golden State's win over Charlotte at Chase Center at the end of the month.

Kelly Oubre Jr. — A

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After a messy start of his stint as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. quickly turned things around in the month of February Along with providing his tenacious energy, Oubre Jr. served as a consistent secondary scoring option alongside Steph Curry. In February, Oubre Jr. is averaging 20 points on 48% shooting from the field. Following a career drought from long distance to start the season, Oubre found his rhythm from beyond the arc, shooting 43.6% from deep in Februrary Oubre Jr.’s renewed shooting stroke led to a career-high 40 point effort early in the month against the Mavericks. To climb the Western Conference playoff picture, the Warriors will need Oubre Jr. to build on his consistent run in March.

Andrew Wiggins — C +

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While he continued to keep things consistent, scoring in double figures in every contest of the season, Andrew Wiggins didn’t necessarily stand out while the Warriors dealt with a bevy of injuries. With a thin rotation, Wiggins stayed a similar pace from the first month of the season. Although his defensive effort continues to remain steady, the former Rookie of the Year scored 20 or more points only three times. When Curry has a down-shooting night, or the injury report is stacking up, Wiggins will need to be a player Steve Kerr can count on to take over. The second month of the season did not feature a performance of that caliber from the Kansas Jayhawks product.

James Wiseman — C+

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his career, James Wiseman suffered an injury that pulled him from the rotation for a significant stint of games. In the final contest of January, the 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick was sidelined with a sprained wrist that caused an 11 game absence. With games in the month of Febuary counting down, Wiseman returned in impressive fashion against the New York Knicks. The Memphis product tallied 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench in his first performance at Madison Square Garden. In his second contest back from injury, Wiseman recorded another double-figure scoring effort. However, it was short-lived when the 19-year-old fouled out against the Pacers in 18 minutes. Before the month ends, Wiseman will have his first battle with fellow 2020 top pick LaMelo Ball.

Kevon Looney — C

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Wiseman, Looney spent most of the month on the injury report. Looney suffered a sprained ankle early in February against the Boston Celtics. The former first-round pick missed 10 games before returning with Wiseman against the New York Knicks. While Looney will never blow up the boxscore, the veteran big provided value to Golden State’s offensive spacing and interior defense. When on the floor against the Knicks, Looney recorded a +17 rating in 20 minutes. With Looney and Wiseman healthy, the Warriors will have the chance to build a more consistent one-two punch in the center rotation.

Eric Paschall — B

Similar to Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson, Eric Paschall was called on to play a more significant role in Golden State’s frontcourt with injuries limiting the rotation. While Paschall had to miss a pair of games due to injury as well, the second-year forward provided steady scoring off the bench when he was available. Serving as a small-ball center, Paschall displayed the ability to be a mismatch for centers in the lane. Paschall tallied 11 or more points in six games for the Warriors in February, including two 16 point efforts off the bench. For the Warriors to make a run at the playoffs, they will need to continue to count on Paschall as a lead scoring weapon in the second unit.

Kent Bazemore — A

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Kent Bazemore is continuing to prove as one of Golden State’s best acquisitions of the offseason. Along with providing consistent energy off the bench, Bazemore continues to shine when the Warriors require a desperate spark. Bazemore’s highlight of the month came against the Miami Heat. The veteran swingman tallied a season-high 26 points, including back-to-back heroic layups to push the game into overtime. Bazemore helped clinch an improbable comeback win for Golden State over the defending Eastern Conference champs in overtime.

Damion Lee — B

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After a handful of clutch jumpers to start the season, Damion Lee’s performance in February proved he’s one of Golden State’s most reliable shooters behind Steph Curry. Over the month, Lee shot 44.1% from the field and 35.8% from long distance. Lee sunk at least two or more triples in six contests for the Warriors. Lee matched his season-high of 17 points off the bench in Golden State’s blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks at the start of February.

Juan Toscano-Anderson — A

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Without Wiseman and Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson played an elevated role in Steve Kerr’s depleted rotation. The Bay Area native was thrust into the starting lineup for 10 consecutive games. Whether it was battling for rebounds, playing savvy defense or hitting a much-needed triple, Toscano-Anderson took advantage of his bump in playing time. As a starter, Toscano-Anderson filled the boxscore, averaging 7.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field with six rebounds and three assists per game. After playing in a featured role during February, the Warriors will have to get creative with Toscano-Anderson’s playing time going forward. Although he’s proven worthy of a full-time NBA deal, the Marquette product is currently on a two-way contract.

Brad Wanamaker — D

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore played well behind Steph Curry, Brad Wanamaker struggled. Although he played solid defensively, the veteran guard couldn’t get into a rhythm as a scorer. In February, Wanamaker averaged 4.4 points on 35.8% shooting from the field with 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. The former Celtics guard especially struggled with his 3-point stroke, shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc.

Mychal Mulder — C+

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Mychal Mulder has quickly proven his shooting prowess since joining the Golden State Warriors. However, the Kentucky product failed to take advantage when given the nod to start two games in February. In both starts, Mulder didn’t surpass five points. However, the Warriors need a shooter of Mulder’s caliber to come off the bench when Steph Cury is off the floor. During February, Mulder shot the ball 41.9% from deep on 3.6 attempts per game.

