What would the Golden State Warriors do if the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline were today?

What would the Golden State Warriors choose to do if the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline were today? Per one analyst, not let go of a particular big man. And if you guessed that big man was Draymond Green, you would be wrong — for Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the move to (not) make revolves around Jonathan Kuminga.

Per Swartz, if “Golden State wants to chase Pascal Siakam or another star at the deadline, offering third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga in a trade is the best way to get there.” But, citing reports that suggest that front office execs may not be keen to part with the former top pick, the B/R analyst suggests there may be better ways to make the team better before the Feb. 8 limit passes.

Even if there is not, this is an avenue unlikely to be explored in his opinion.

Andrew Wiggins remains Golden State's most likely trade candidate https://t.co/v4EtHST4DI pic.twitter.com/YOTBxfmEeq — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) January 12, 2024

“With Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins struggling this season, Chris Paul now out following hand surgery and Kuminga, Moses Moody and others not contributing at a championship-quality level yet, Golden State could realistically miss the playoffs this season,” he writes.

“Whether it’s the right thing to do or not, expect Kuminga to stay out of all deadline trades.”

