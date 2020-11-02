Warriors ready for Supreme Court battle over $40 million renovation bill at Oakland Arena

The Golden State Warriors may have left Oakland for the other side of the Bay, but their legal battle regarding Oakland Arena is far from over.
The Warriors are taking a $40 million legal battle with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority to the state supreme court, according to Phil Matier of the San Francisco Chronicle.
The 19,000-seat arena played host to the Warriors for decades before they relocated to the Chase Center in San Francisco last year. It underwent a renovation in 1996, which the county says the team still owes more than $40 million for.
Lower courts in the state have ordered the team to pay the balance, however the team is now preparing to fight the ruling one last time at the highest possible level in California.
“Our position has always been that we will pay what the courts determine what we owe,” Warriors spokesman P.J. Johnston told the Chronicle.
Fans slam Warriors’ new Oakland-theme jerseys
On Monday, one day after Matier’s report on the team’s impending legal battle, the Warriors dropped new “Oakland Forever” City Edition uniforms.
Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020
“Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history.
To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM
While the alternate uniforms are incredible, many fans were quick to point out how hypocritical the jerseys actually come off — both because the team just relocated out of Oakland and because they are fighting with the county over a nearly 25-year-old bill.
Imagine releasing "Oakland Forever" jerseys while suing that same city over $40 million you owe in renovation debt.— Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 2, 2020
Cmon now. Oakland asked for these about 20 years ago. Too little too late. U wanna claim Oakland on your jersey as you currently take the city to court for unpaid debts for oracle arena? Interesting— Town Dubs (@TownBizWarriors) November 2, 2020
Honor Oakland. Just pay your debt to city you now have lost in court twice.— The Golden One (@TheGolden_0ne) November 2, 2020
Then why does the team keep disputing what it owes? Is this also your way of honoring The Town? https://t.co/8VrQA0OF7Q— Sharyn (@ChickenKatsuFTW) November 2, 2020
So yall move out of oakland....and a year later make oakland uniforms— logan (@LOGGIZZO) November 2, 2020
Oakland would probably rather have the $49 million that the court ruled you owe the city when you abandoned them— D.J. Miller (@mrdj13) November 2, 2020
By moving to San Francisco. What a big honor for Oakland.— Jsitt (@jordansittner) November 2, 2020
Didn’t they break up with Oakland and start dating SF exclusively?— Aaron (@MoogleSpace) November 2, 2020
“Oakland Forever” until we move across the bay to San Francisco https://t.co/vBXDP42cM7— James Plowright🇬🇧🏀 (@British_Buzz) November 2, 2020
Except the $40 mill you owe. https://t.co/v4l4QQw3l0— jordan (@slidegiambi) November 2, 2020
