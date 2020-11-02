Warriors ready for Supreme Court battle over $40 million renovation bill at Oakland Arena

Ryan Young
Writer

The Golden State Warriors may have left Oakland for the other side of the Bay, but their legal battle regarding Oakland Arena is far from over.

The Warriors are taking a $40 million legal battle with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority to the state supreme court, according to Phil Matier of the San Francisco Chronicle

The 19,000-seat arena played host to the Warriors for decades before they relocated to the Chase Center in San Francisco last year. It underwent a renovation in 1996, which the county says the team still owes more than $40 million for. 

Lower courts in the state have ordered the team to pay the balance, however the team is now preparing to fight the ruling one last time at the highest possible level in California. 

“Our position has always been that we will pay what the courts determine what we owe,” Warriors spokesman P.J. Johnston told the Chronicle

Fans slam Warriors’ new Oakland-theme jerseys

On Monday, one day after Matier’s report on the team’s impending legal battle, the Warriors dropped new “Oakland Forever” City Edition uniforms.

While the alternate uniforms are incredible, many fans were quick to point out how hypocritical the jerseys actually come off — both because the team just relocated out of Oakland and because they are fighting with the county over a nearly 25-year-old bill. 

The Warriors' new Oakland-themed City Edition uniforms were dropped at an awkward time. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

