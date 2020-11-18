Warriors star Klay Thompson suffers lower leg injury in workout, undergoing tests

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury during a workout on Wednesday in Southern California, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Thompson will undergo tests over the next few days to determine the severity of the injury, the team confirmed. He was reportedly unable to put weight on his leg as he left the gym.

Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn left ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. His injury was the first of several brutal ones for the Warriors, as it was followed by Kevin Durant’s Achilles tear and Steph Curry’s broken hand.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson hurt his right leg on Wednesday — the opposite leg he injured last year.

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

The 30-year-old returned to practice with the Warriors in late September, nearly 500 days after first tearing his ACL in Game 6, and was preparing to start the year on time with Golden State when the season kicks off on Dec. 22.

