Report: Klay Thompson undergoes successful ACL surgery after announcing return to Golden State

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn ACL he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last month, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Warrior All-Star guard Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery today to repair his torn ACL, league source tells ESPN. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed procedure at the Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thompson landed awkwardly after attempting to throw down a dunk in the third quarter of their Game 6 loss in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, which sealed the Raptors’ series win.

There is no timetable for his return, though it’s expected that he’ll make a full recovery. His agent, per Wojnarowski, said that Thompson will “follow a standard recovery time” of around five-to-seven months — which would put him back around the end of the year at best, if not sometime in January or February.

While every player recovers from ACL injuries differently, it’s all but certain that Thompson will miss a significant portion of next season — and the Warriors don’t seem intent on rushing him back, either. ESPN’s Nick Friedell reported last month that the Warriors were targeting a February or March return for the 29-year-old.

The three-time NBA champion confirmed rumors on Monday that he will be returning to the Warriors next season, and has agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal with the organization. He averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from the 3-point line for Golden State this season, his eighth in the league, and was named an All-Star for his fifth-straight year.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson underwent ACL surgery on Tuesday, and is expected to make a full recovery. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: