Warriors' Jordan Poole helps couple get married outside Chase Center

The Chase Center has been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, though, still had a productive afternoon at the team’s arena in downtown San Francisco.

Poole served as a witness for a couple at their wedding outside of the arena while wearing a mask and a custom Warriors jersey with the couple’s names on the back.

With Jordan as a witness and Dubs jerseys on deck, Dustin & Lindsay tied the knot on #WarriorsGround today 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ManMClWa87 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2020

Lindsay Hirsch and Dustin Schneider were originally planning to get married at Disney World in Florida, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, however the coronavirus pandemic shut that down.

When looking for new venues, the couple decided to see if they could do it at the Warriors’ new area. They reached out to Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau of the Chronicle, who forwarded their email to the team.

“We thought, let’s get married here and celebrate the city that we love,” Dustin said, via the Chronicle.

So, with their custom Warriors jerseys in hand and Poole — who averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 assists in his first season with Golden State this year — the couple tied the knot.

Jordan Poole served as a witness to a wedding outside Chase Center today. Called it "one of the dopest things I've ever been a part of!"



(Via Jordan Poole's IG) pic.twitter.com/ptS2RdcG17 — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) May 23, 2020

“I couldn’t say no to that,” Poole said, via the Chronicle.

