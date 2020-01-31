Draymond Green hilariously forgot to pass the ball in, earning an easy turnover against the Celtics

Draymond Green forgot to pass the ball in on Thursday night in Boston, committing a hilarious turnover in the process. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Draymond Green made a classic mistake out on the court on Thursday night.

He forgot to pass the ball in.

Green, during the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 119-104 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, went to pass the ball in on the sidelines — a relatively simple play, especially because there were no Celtics players anywhere to be found. All he had to do was toss the ball in play.

Yet after catching the ball from the official, Green just started dribbling himself and walked right onto the court.

Quickly, the official blew the play dead and awarded the Celtics the ball.

Both Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but laugh at the incident — which, after a rough 10-39 start, is pretty fitting.

The Warriors, despite grabbing the lead out of the gate, quickly fell into a deep hole in the second quarter — one they couldn’t dig themselves out of. The Celtics held on to grab the 15-point win, the fifth in their last six games. The Warriors, on the other hand, have won just once this month.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 25 points. Marcus Smart dropped 21 points off the bench, and Jayson Tatum added 20. D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 22 points in the loss, and Alec Burks dropped 18 off the bench. Green finished the night with nine points and seven assists.

