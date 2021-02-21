Late Draymond Green ejection set up a wild win for Terry Rozier, Hornets

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is held back by teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. as he speaks with referee Mark Lindsay following a call during the fourth quarter of loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 20, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Draymond Green got thrown out in the final seconds of Saturday’s matchup with Charlotte, and it likely cost the Golden State Warriors the game.

Green picked up a pair of technicals after a wild scramble for a loose ball with less than 10 seconds left in the game. So, Terry Rozier hit a pair of free throws for the Hornets to tie it back up at 100. He then hit a heavily contested shot at the buzzer to give Charlotte an improbable 102-100 win.

Rozier's game winner after shooting two techs pic.twitter.com/dk1ObvWrI0 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 21, 2021

Draymond Green ejected late

Green got into a scramble after a jump ball at mid court, which was awarded to the Hornets while Gordon Hayward called a timeout. Green, thinking he had possession — or at the very least, another jump ball — didn’t appreciate that call and was extremely upset.

Almost instantly, while yelling at the officials for the call, Green was thrown from the game — which set up Rozier’s four point swing in the final 9.3 seconds of the game.

Hornets won the tip and Dray was ejected after getting double techs 😳 pic.twitter.com/TAIlpp4B9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2021

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, while also upset with the call, criticized Green after the game.

"Draymond can't do that. He knows that," Kerr said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He made a terrible mistake getting T'd up."

Green finished with five points and seven rebounds in the loss. Kelly Oubre led the Warriors with 25 points, and Andrew Wiggins put up 19. Golden State was without Stephen Curry, who was a last-second scratch from the starting lineup due to an illness.

Rozier led Charlotte with 36 points while shooting an impressive 8-of-11 from the 3-point line. P.J. Washington added 15 points and five rebounds, and Hayward dropped 13.

