Warriors star Draymond Green ejected vs. Knicks while appearing to yell at teammate James Wiseman

Draymond Green didn’t make it to halftime of the Golden State Warriors’ 119-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Green, after picking up a technical foul late in the first quarter at the Chase Center, was ejected just before halftime — though it’s not quite clear why he was given the second technical.

Draymond Green ejected after yelling at James Wiseman

Green, as the Warriors were running back on defense with just more than a minute to go in the first half, appeared to start yelling at teammate James Wiseman.

An official on the other side, however, apparently thought that Green was talking to him instead — and threw him out as a result.

Draymond got ejected 😬🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/0c3TI39rtq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2021

Green, Steph Curry, coach Steve Kerr and even Knicks center Nerlens Noel all seemed really confused by the call. Nobody was sure of what he did to warrant the technical.

Yet the call stood, which ended in Green getting ejected. He finished the night with three points and eight assists in 17 minutes.

Officials admitted mistake at halftime

Clearly, as Green wasn’t yelling at the officials, his second technical foul wasn’t warranted.

Officials even admitted as much at halftime.

Kerr said officials spoke to him during the break and said that the ejection was a “mistake,” and that official John Butler didn’t realize that Green was yelling at Wiseman.

Kerr says at halftime ref Ben Taylor said it was a "mistake" that Draymond was given a second tech. Taylor said that ref John Butler -- who gave Draymond the second tech -- didn't realize that Draymond was yelling at Wiseman. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 22, 2021

The damage, though, had already been done.

Story continues

“We caught a break when he got thrown out,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, via The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov.

Knicks surge in second half behind RJ Barrett’s career-high

Though the two were in a tight battle in the first half, the Knicks came sprinting out of the gate in the third quarter.

New York, after holding just a six-point lead at the break, easily pushed their lead to 13 by the end of the third while holding Golden State to just 19 points in the period. From there, the Knicks held on to grab the 15-point win — their third straight.

Curry led the Warriors with 30 points and four assists while shooting 5-of-14 from the 3-point line. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Wiseman dropped 15 points with eight rebounds. As a team, Golden State went just 9-of-38 from behind the arc — more than half of which came from Curry alone.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with a career-high 28 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the field. Mitchell Robinson added 18 points with eight rebounds, and Julius Randle nearly finished with a triple-double with 16 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being called for a technical during their game against the New York Knicks in San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

More from Yahoo Sports: