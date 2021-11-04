Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green posts cryptic tweets after Sarver allegations reported

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks toward Phoenix Suns players during halftime of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu).

Draymond Green was the first NBA player mentioned in an ESPN story filled with allegations of racist and misogynistic behavior by Suns team owner Robert Sarver on Thursday morning.

The Golden State Warriors three-time All-Star forward might have given his two cents on Twitter reacting to that story.

Green posted two tweets with vague yet smug comments a few hours after the story broke, which could pertain to his comments from a year ago about Devin Booker.

"But I was fined?? Lol smh," Green said in the first tweet.

"Sometimes you have to see deeper than the surface. Always layers," Green tweeted thereafter.

But I was fined?? Lol smh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 4, 2021

Sometimes you have to see deeper than the surface. Always layers… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 4, 2021

Green's tweets possibly allude to him being fined $50,000 by the NBA on Aug. 9, 2020 for tampering in his comments about Booker during TNT's coverage of the NBA Bubble in Orlando.

Two days prior, Green was an Inside The NBA guest analyst with host Ernie Johnson and fellow panelists Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Johnson and Green discussed the Suns reaching the 4-0 mark in the bubble. Green quipped about his desire for Booker, who drove them to an 8-0 finish before Phoenix barely missed the 2019-20 playoffs, to leave the Suns and thrive on another team with a winning culture.

"It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix. It's not good for him. It's not good for his career," Green said.

Story continues

"... They gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he's that type of player."

When Johnson asked Green if he was tampering in speaking about Booker, Green replied, "Maybe."

Thursday's ESPN story opens with an account alleging Sarver, after the Suns lost to the Warriors in a 2016 game, came into the coaches' room and started questioning why Green was able to get away with using the ''N-word'' during the game. The story says Sarver repeatedly used the word to make his point, despite being told by former Phoenix head coach Earl Watson to stop.

Are you a sports fan? Stay in the know. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Another notable reaction to Thursday's story came from Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi, who issued a statement about how was “stunned and saddened” by the alleged conduct from Sarver and executives within the organization.

“The well-being and safety of every Suns employee, player, coach and stakeholder is first and foremost our priority. My sincerest sympathy goes out to all whose lives and professions have been impacted,'' Najafi said.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Draymond Green posts cryptic tweets following Sarver allegations