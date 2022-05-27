Golden State Warriors are back in NBA Finals: Here's how this playoff run compares to past seasons

Golden State's journey to the 2022 NBA Finals has gone swimmingly, thanks to the Splash Brothers (Steph Curry and Klay Thompson) and Poole Party (Jordan Poole).

The Warriors have cruised to their first Finals appearance since 2019. Golden State made the Finals every year from 2015 to 2019 and won three titles, but they missed the playoffs the past two seasons due to injury. They are now at full-strength and looking to extend their dynasty with their sixth Finals appearance in eight years.

The Boston Celtics or Miami Heat now stand in their way. Game 1 tips off June 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Every journey to the Finals has been different for the Warriors, but how does this year compare to the others? We rank the Warriors' six NBA Finals runs since 2015, in order from "easiest" to the toughest.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

FINALIST AGAIN: Warriors close out Mavericks in Game 5 to reach NBA Finals for sixth time in eight years

'ENOUGH': Steve Kerr gives emotional speech after school shooting

Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after winning the NBA Fianls MVP in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

No. 1, easiest: 2016-17 (67-15, No. 1 Western Conference)

Won NBA Western Conference First Round (4-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Won NBA Western Conference Semifinals (4-0) vs. Utah Jazz Won NBA Western Conference Finals (4-0) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Let's start by saying this: There's no such thing as an "easy" playoff run in the NBA because everyone is there for a reason. And there's nothing harder than closing out a series, whether on the road or at home. Yet, the Warriors dominated the Western Conference playoffs and swept each team on their way to the Finals. They won all but one game against Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the title, meaning the Warriors went 16-1 in the playoffs that year. They made it look Stephfortless.

Result: Won NBA Finals (4-1) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is guarded by Cavaliers forward LeBron James during Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on June 14, 2015.

No. 2: 2014-15 (67-15, No. 1 Western Conference)

Won NBA Western Conference First Round (4-0) vs. New Orleans Pelicans Won NBA Western Conference Semifinals (4-2) vs. Memphis Grizzlies Won NBA Western Conference Finals (4-1) vs. Houston Rockets

Story continues

The Warriors' run to the 2015 Finals wasn't highly contested, dropping only 3 games on their way to wining the franchise's first NBA Championship since 1975. Golden State swept the Pelicans, secured a Game 6 win against the Grizzlies and lost only one game against the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. Then, the rivalry between the Warriors and Cavaliers was born.

Result: Won NBA Finals (4-2) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Steph Curry shoots past the Mavericks' Luka Doncic.

No. 3: 2021-22 (53-29, No. 3 Western Conference)

Won NBA Western Conference First Round (4-1) vs. Denver Nuggets Won NBA Western Conference Semifinals (4-2) vs. Memphis Grizzlies Winning NBA Western Conference Finals (4-1) vs. Dallas Mavericks

The shorthanded Nuggets were no match for the Warriors' small-ball "Death lineup." They were tested in the Western semifinals by the physical Grizzlies, who led the Warriors by as much as 55 points in a blowout Game 5 win without Ja Morant. But Golden State came out unscathed and advanced to the Western Conference finals, where they beat up Luka Doncic and the Mavericks soundly despite not playing their best at times.

NBA Finals vs. Boston Celtics or Miami Heat starts June 2.

Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during Game 7 of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.

No. 4: 2017-18 (58-24, No. 2 Western Conference)

Won NBA Western Conference First Round (4-1) vs. San Antonio Spurs Won NBA Western Conference Semifinals (4-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans Won NBA Western Conference Finals (4-3) vs. Houston Rockets

It was smooth sailing in the first two rounds, but the Warriors hit a snag against James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets in the West finals. Golden State fell behind 3-2 and trailed the Rockets by double digits in two elimination games. But the Warriors came back to win Games 6 and 7, where the Paul-less Rockets shot 0-of-27 from three down the stretch. Ouch.

Won NBA Finals (4-0) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 5: 2018-19 (57-25, No. 1 Western Conference)

Won NBA Western Conference First Round (4-2) vs. Los Angeles Clippers Won NBA Western Conference Semifinals (4-2) vs. Houston Rockets Won NBA Western Conference Finals (4-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Warriors were in pursuit of a three-peat, but injuries upended their chase. During the Western Conference semifinal against the Rockets, Kevin Durant suffered a right calf strain and missed nine games with the injury. He returned in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals and ruptured his Achilles tendon. To add insult to injury, Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6.

Lost NBA Finals (4-2) vs. Toronto Raptors

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) after game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.

No. 6, toughest: 2015-16 (73-9, No. 1 Western Conference)

Won NBA Western Conference First Round (4-1) vs. Houston Rockets Won NBA Western Conference Semifinals (4-1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Won NBA Western Conference Finals (4-3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Warriors look poised to win back-to-back championships after their record-breaking regular season and then after making light work of the Rockets and Blazers in the first and second round. But the Thunder provided the first real postseason challenge for Golden State in two years. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led the Thunder to a 3-1 lead in the West finals over the Warriors, who won the next three games to advance to the 2016 Finals. As fate would have it, the Warriors 73-9 season ended with them blowing a 3-1 lead to James and the Cavaliers in the Finals.

Lost NBA Finals (4-3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Follow Cydney Henderson on Twitter at @CydHenderson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warriors back in Finals: Here's how playoff run compares to others