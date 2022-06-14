Golden State Warriors take a 3-2 NBA Finals lead: Three takeaways from a Game 5 Celtics loss

The Golden State Warriors earned a loud Game 5 victory Monday night, beating the Boston Celtics 104-94 in San Francisco. The Warriors have a chance to earn the franchise’s seventh title as the NBA Finals head back east for a crucial Game 6. Game 5 put some of Boston’s worst habits in stark relief. The turnovers were bad. The free-throw shooting was bad. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were bad. The Celtics looked unwilling or unable to meet the moment.

It’s worth noting Boston has been here before. They trailed the Bucks 3-2 in the conference semi-finals. They let up a costly Game 6 to the Heat in the next round. This young Celtics team has struggled to take command in the postseason, and here against the Warriors, it’s the same old story.

The ’21-22 Celtics are inconsistent, but they are also surprisingly resilient. Game 6 is another opportunity for Boston to shock the world and steady the ship. That means fully putting to bed the problems we saw in Game 5.

Boston needs to sweat the little things

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: turnovers were a big problem Celtics in Game 5. The C’s coughed up 18 very costly giveaways, often fully unforced. And once again Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were firmly in the mix here; the duo surrendered nine turnovers on their own. The Celtics simply spoon-fed the Warriors extra possessions, and Golden State took thirteen more shots on the night as a result.

Free throws, meanwhile, also harangued the Celtics. Boston shot an icy 21-31 from the free-throw line, an absolutely devastating number in a ten-point game. Once again, the club struggled mightily with the fundamentals.

On the other side of the ball, the Warriors had just six giveaways the entire night. Likewise, Golden State went 13-15 at the foul line. The Dubs played with poise and care, precisely when the Celtics floundered.

At times during the second and third quarter of Game 5, it looked as if the C’s were going to take over. But execution and consistency eluded Boston. The little things matter big time in the NBA Finals and especially against a disciplined and experienced team like the Warriors.

Story continues

Boston blew a big opportunity

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston didn’t just shoot itself in the foot by ignoring key details and failing to lock in. Game 5 provided a crucial opportunity for the Celtics, a unicorn of circumstance, but the club was unable to capitalize. Steph Curry shot an impossible 0-9 from three. As a team, the Dubs went 9-40 from deep, a historically bad performance.

And still, the C’s lost the game.

Credit the Warriors for their flexibility and resiliency. The club’s superstar point guard didn’t really come to play Monday night, but the team didn’t blink. Curry took a reasonable 22 shots from the field, instead letting Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson steer the ship. The team took it to the Celtics at the rim. Refusing to force the issue highlighted Golden State’s maturity, depth, and understanding of the moment.

For the Celtics, it was a squandered opportunity of the highest order. We may never see such a poor postseason shooting performance from Steph Curry ever again. Rather than pounce on this rare glitch in the matrix, Boston came up short.

The series is far from over

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

During the third quarter of Game 5, we saw the model for how the Celtics can still earn the 2022 NBA title. During this period, Boston settled in on defense in a big way, and executing its offense correctly. The C’s passed the ball. They hit their shots. They were in the driver’s seat.

That’s what has been so infuriating for basketball fans in the Hub. The Celtics have the talent, depth, and flexibility to win, and it really does seem to be a mental mountain Boston is struggling to summit. That Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the C’s looked frazzled and confused is not a new story. Tatum and Brown are one of the youngest star duos to ever reach the NBA Finals. They were always going to struggle and struggle hard.

In Game 6 against the Bucks with their backs against the wall, the Celtics exploded. Tatum alone had 46 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. They went on to smoke Milwaukee to close the series. They showed similar resilience against the Heat.

Perhaps the challenge will prove too daunting. Or maybe the Celtics are running out of Cinderella magic. But by the same token, Boston has everything it needs to win Game 6.

From there, anything is possible.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

[mm-video type=video id=01g54v734tkz22r3w052 playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g54v734tkz22r3w052/01g54v734tkz22r3w052-26875e281eca8914a1d1160d114ac1f6.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=104401,104399,104394,104379]

[listicle id=104405]

[vertical-gallery id=104406]

1

1