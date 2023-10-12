Golden State Warriors 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The 2023-24 Golden State Warriors retain the bulk of their dynastic core, primarily in the form of two-time league MVP Stephen Curry, all-time shooter Klay Thompson and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. Behind those three, the Warriors will always be championship material, at least until Father Time starts to play a factor.

Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins provides the team with a huge two-way presence while big man Kevon Looney has quietly developed into a solid starting center in the NBA. The team will also have future Hall-of-Fame point guard Chris Paul in the fold this year, giving the team a strong one-two punch at point guard.

Below, the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

