Should Golden State trade for Pascal Siakam?

The Golden State Warriors may be about to make a major trade. If that is the plan, could it be for star Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam? With the 2024 NBA trade deadline now less than a month away, one of the worst-kept secrets in the league right now is that the Dubs are down to move pretty much anyone not named Stephen Curry for some help.

Is there a world where the Raptors could be convinced on the potential of Canadian wing Andrew Wiggins playing for a club based in his native country? And if they were amenable to such a trade, how would Siakam fit into how the Warriors play? And what about the fact that he is in the final season of his current contract — would that be a problem, or exactly what Golden State needs in terms of cap flexibility?

The folks behind the “Swish Central” podcast recently explored what a trade for Toronto’s Siakam might look like for the Warriors.

Check it out above!

