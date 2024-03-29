Golden State OL sets official visit with Florida football this summer

The list of top prep recruits planning on making an official visit with the Florida football program this summer continues to grow.

Three-star offensive lineman John Mills out of San Francisco (California) St. Ignatius College Preparatory in the 2025 cycle recently revealed his plans for an OV with the Gators on the weekend of June 7-9 to Swamp247.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 330-pound tranch warrior’s summer decision comes ahead of his second visit to campus this year, which is planned for this coming Saturday. The coveted prospect made his prior stop during one of the team’s junior day events, from which he came away impressed with what the Orange and Blue have to offer.

“It was awesome,” he gushed. “I’ve seen photos of Gainesville and Florida’s facility and things like that, but it just was so crazy. Being in Gainesville, it’s an awesome town.

“The facilities they have are crazy,” Mills continued. “The coaches showed a ton of hospitality. They have so many different staffers, all the way down to their interns. They all were walking up talking with us, and made us feel at home. It was awesome seeing how much they cared, and it meant a lot coming all the way from California to that.”

Current itinerary

Mills already made an unofficial visit with the California Golden Bears this spring and has this weekend’s swing through Gainesville set. The Texas Longhorns, Nebraska Cornhuskers, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies are also on his upcoming agenda.

The high school junior’s official visit slate — in addition to Florida — has a stop in Berkeley for the weekend of May 23, followed by Seattle the weekend of May 31, Austin the weekend of June 14, and Los Angeles the weekend of June 21.

Recruiting summary

Mills is ranked No. 721 overall and No. 51 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 683 and 51, respectively.

Texas is well in the lead for his commitment, holding an 85.3% chance of signing, followed by Florida (4.8%), USC (3.1%) and Washington (2.6%).

