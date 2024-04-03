Golden State faces Houston on 5-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (41-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (38-37, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Warriors take on Houston.

The Rockets are 26-21 in conference play. Houston averages 114.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 21-24 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 19-26 record against opponents over .500.

The Rockets score 114.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Warriors give up. The Warriors score 5.2 more points per game (117.8) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (112.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 21 the Warriors won 121-116 led by 32 points from Stephen Curry, while Alperen Sengun scored 30 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 30.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 26.4 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 121.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Warriors: Dario Saric: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.