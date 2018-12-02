Golden State C Damian Jones tears pectoral muscle, thinning Warriors’ rotation

Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly a robust team rotationally. We’ve learned that this season as they’ve dealt with serious injuries and not been as dominant, even with guys like Kevin Durant still on the floor.

On Sunday morning, the Warriors got a little bit thinner.

According to the team, big man at Damian Jones tore his pectoral muscle in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Damian Jones injury update: pic.twitter.com/a59IRdQr9r — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 2, 2018





Golden State does not have a timeline for Jones to return at this juncture, but torn pectoral injuries across other sports have had recovery times of between 4 to 6 months.

Jones has been a serious contributor for the Warriors this year, playing in 24 games at a clip of 17 minutes per contest. He has played at slightly above replacement player-level value, and his absence will stretch Golden State’s rotation significantly.

The Warriors are still waiting for DeMarcus Cousins to come back from his Achilles injury, and so it’s not clear what they will do with their frontcourt in the meantime. The obvious solution would be to play Durant more at the 4, but with Stephen Curry out that’s a bit difficult.

Steve Kerr is going to have to get crafty, or Bob Myers will need to sign somebody from the free agent pool.