Golden: If Sarkisian doesn't fight for a Texas CFP berth, who will?

These nuggets are dedicated to Jean Golden, who would have turned 85 on Saturday.

The Thanksgiving football weekend was not the same without you, Mom.

Now let’s talk about the team she loved watching.

The Texas Longhorns knew after Friday's 57-7 blowout of Texas Tech that they would need some help to keep their dreams of a College Football Playoff alive.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers will lead Texas into Saturday's Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The No. 7 Horns are still hoping to make the College Football Playoff but will have to move up a couple of spots.

Steve Sarkisian arrived at the team facility Saturday and did all of his postgame stuff before heading to the house to take in a full day of college football. He loves watching, but he also knew that Texas’ rooting interests were against No. 4 Washington and No. 5 Florida State. No. 6 Oregon had already beaten Oregon State.

As it turns out, the Horns didn’t get the help they needed, but there is still plenty of football left. Keep an eye on the ACC title clash between Florida State and Louisville in which the Noles will be without star quarterback Jordan Travis. Alabama also has a chance to unseat top-ranked Georgia.

As far as the Horns are concerned, I respect how Sarkisian has advocated for Texas’ inclusion in the CFP, and even though they didn’t get any help on the scoreboard, the Horns still have a chance to get in. But first they must put the beatdown on Oklahoma State to curry more favor with the CFP selection committee.

On Monday, he reminded his players to keep their focus on the Cowboys but added a little caveat.

“We didn't come this far just to come this far, and there's more out there for us to accomplish,” Sarkisian said. “That was a great celebration Friday night, but that wasn't the end, right? That was just another checkpoint in the journey.”

Remembering the 2004 season

Texas 2023 vs. Texas 2004: Sarkisian’s fight for his team brings to mind 2004, when then-Texas coach Mack Brown made no apologies for politicking for UT to be included for that coveted fourth and final BCS bowl slot. Ah, the old BCS days. Many of you remember when the Horns and Cal Bears — a pair of 10-1 teams — were vying for that last remaining spot in the Rose Bowl. The Bears had held on to that fourth spot throughout most of the season, and the general thought was they would be a natural since the Rose Bowl always preferred that a Pac-12 team play against a Big Ten team.

The Horns entered the final week ranked fifth, right behind Cal, but edged out the Bears in the final tally, prompting Bears quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who was spotted carrying roses after a final win over Southern Mississippi — to blast Brown, calling him “classless” for politicking for votes.

The Horns didn’t disappoint, taking down Michigan — long live Dusty Mangum — in one heck of a Rose Bowl debut. It came two days after Cal lost 45-31 to Texas Tech down the Pacific Coast Highway at the Holiday Bowl. Texas' win marked the unofficial announcement of the Horns as a legitimate national power, and we know what happened the next season.

I recall the thought down here before the bowls were announced was: “If Mack Brown doesn’t fight for the Horns, then who will?” The same can be said about Sarkisian, who has not passed up an opportunity to remind those on the selection committee that Texas owns the best road victory of the year with that 34-24 win at Alabama. He’s scrapping and clawing for his guys, even when he was sitting in front of a television hoping like hell that the Huskies, Seminoles or Ducks would take a loss and give the Horns a chance to move up.

Even if they don’t get in, a fourth Big 12 title on the way out would play very well in the history books and give the program some nice momentum for its foray into the SEC.

“I'm in DKR every day, and my office looks right into DKR,” Sarkisian said. “And to think in the last 27 years there's only been three conference championships and we're playing for one on Saturday where we can put our year up in that stadium forever — that means a lot. That's something that we don't take lightly.”

CFP stands for Confusing, Frustrating, Problematic

CFP is still a mess: It befuddles the mind why the Ducks are ranked ahead of the Longhorns, who still own the best road win of the season with that double-digit dub at Alabama, even if Oregon is in the soon-to-be-deceased Pac-12, the best conference in the country.

For those of us who bemoaned the Big 12 schedule, which did not include a Longhorns-Cowboys matchup in Texas’ league swan song, you will get to see Mike Gundy, aka the Mullet, coach against Texas one last time.

The Cowboys woke from the dead and erased a 24-6 deficit to beat BYU and advance to a second conference title game appearance in three seasons.

Will we see a team that would love to ruin Texas’ season or a laydown along the lines of the 33-6 loss to South Alabama and the 45-3 undressing by Central Florida?

The guess is the Cowboys will show up Saturday ready to fight.

Duke coach Mike Elko will return to College Station as the head coach at Texas A&M, which fired Jimbo Fisher with the understanding that it would have to pay his buyout of $76 million. Elko went 16-9 in two seasons at Duke.

Elko era begins in College Station

From Jimbo to Elko: There’s one positive to Texas A&M reversing course and not hiring Mark Stoops as the head coach. They only owe him $10 million.

Jokes aside, bringing in former defensive coordinator Mike Elko was the right move. He’s walked those Aggie streets and knows the culture in College Station. Plus he’s a damn good football coach who would be well-served to strongly consider retaining interim head coach Elijah Robinson. The Aggies played hard for him in the loss to LSU.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the albatross that is the $76 million buyout owed to Jimbo Fisher. The guess is Elko won’t command a massive contract to leave Duke, but he will get a sizable raise to return to his previous haunt.

Word of advice to A&M athletic director Ross Bjork: It’s OK to give a guy a raise, but ease up on the extensions moving forward. One good season doesn’t mean you need to pull up another Brinks truck.

One is fine.

