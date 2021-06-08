Golden Retriever puppy only wants to protect newborn baby
Barkley the Golden Retriever puppy quickly assumes the role of pawtector to the newest addition to this family and won't leave her side while she naps - not even to play outside!
Barkley the Golden Retriever puppy quickly assumes the role of pawtector to the newest addition to this family and won't leave her side while she naps - not even to play outside!
Julia wanted to spend some quality time with her pups, so she so she opened the door of their puppy pan and et them loose. Brilliant, well done Julia!
Mourinho said France will have had an “unsuccessful" tournament unless they win the Euros this summer
The British pound initially fell during the trading session on Monday but then turned around to show signs of strength as we rallied back towards that familiar 1.42 handle.
Yahoo Fantasy analsyt Liz Loza explains why one Panthers receiver is heavily undervalued in fantasy drafts
Today, we continue our series by looking back at Alabama’s previous first-year starters at quarterback
Needing to vastly improve their defense, the Raiders hired Gus Bradley to run the unit for 2021. Bradley held the same position of defensive coordinator for the Chargers over the last four seasons, and three of the units finished in the top 10 in yards allowed. But Los Angeles got worse in points allowed each [more]
The Canadian government announced on Sunday that it has granted a travel exemption for Stanley Cup Playoff teams to cross the border without having to isolate for 14 days.
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup thinks the team’s offense is going to light it up this season and he’d like to be around for another run in 2022. Gallup was a third-round pick in 2018, so he is heading into the final year of his first NFL contract. During an appearance on NFL Network this [more]
Mexican soccer federation president says fans will be ejected after first anti-gay slur and will be showed leaving on jumbotron
The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.
White Sox arm Dylan Cease loves disc golf. He has a collection of discs, top players sending him swag and an appreciation in the sport's community.
The Canadiens were last team to clinch a spot in NHL playoffs, finishing 18 points behind first-round opponent. Now, they are into semifinals.
The Buccaneers are rewarding Bruce Arians and Jason Licht after winning the Super Bowl last season.
He suggested Stephen should join his brother Seth in Philly.
Jake Adams set out to tee off in each of the 50 states. After his exploits in Wyoming, he is under investigation and has hired a lawyer to defend himself.
Eight teams closed out their regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday and moved one step closer to the College World Series. The Tigers beat the Ducks 4-1 to extend the career of active coaching wins leader Paul Mainieri for at least another day. Mississippi State will play Campbell in the final in the weather-delayed regional at Starkville and would have to lose twice to be denied a fifth straight appearance in supers.
Tyre supplier say a full investigation will take place this week
The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.
Until this week, when it finally felt enough public pressure, the league was essentially pressing doctors to use race-based information to deny retired Black players settlement money they deserved.
The Indians announced last year that they would change their team name by the 2022 season at the earliest.