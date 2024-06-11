Premium Seats and Hospitality Experiences for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Are Still Available

“The Olympics Games remain the most compelling search for excellence that exists in sport,” says Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser, a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Throughout the spring and continuing through the first weeks of summer, tens of thousands of athletes with Olympic Games aspirations will compete in more than 3,000 qualifying competitions in the hopes of securing their place in 30th Olympiad. As the world’s best athletes set their sights on the Olympic Games, you still have time to secure your place in Paris, too.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of attending a professional sporting event inside a luxury box or suite, you know how transformative those seats (and the service that accompanies them) can be. Not only are VIP boxes positioned to offer unobstructed views with optimum angles to all of the action, they also typically come with premium food and beverage, as well as convenient access to private washroom facilities. In other words, you can enjoy arguably the best coveted seats in the house while also being wined and dined, all with no risk of missing any of the competition.

For years, On Location has specialized in curating these kind of opportunities. The global leader in premium experiential hospitality, the company hangs its hat on providing unparalleled access and immersive hospitality experiences at major sporting and cultural events. Now, On Location has been appointed the official hospitality provider for the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, which means discerning sports fans can both experience the fanfare and take in the intense competition of the world’s most compelling sporting event at a luxurious level that previously didn’t exist.

“At On Location, we are dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional live event that produce memories to last a lifetime,” says Paul Caine, president of On Location. “We are honored to join the International Olympic Committee in reimagining hospitality at future Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we are committed to providing stakeholders, partners and fans around the globe with exclusive hospitality experiences that uniquely celebrate each host city.”

This summer, On Location will make its Olympic Games debut, and the company’s hospitality packages for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 feature unrivaled access to key events across those two weeks of competition, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies; track and field; gymnastics; basketball; swimming; diving; and soccer, among others. Private boxes provide On Location’s clients with exclusive space at many of the Olympic Games’ iconic venues, each with a dedicated team of hosts ready to serve top-shelf signature cocktails; premium wine and beer; soft drinks; and welcome glasses of champagne. On Location is also offering travel packages, which bundle tickets to the sporting events of a client’s choice, high-end accommodations in Paris, and the opportunity to book custom tours and other cultural activities.

“There is no commercial or product effort in the industry like this,” says Will Whiston, executive vice president of the Olympics and Paralympics Games for On Location. “This is not only going to be a sporting moment but a cultural moment.”

With that in mind, On Location’s hospitality packages can include a plethora of cultural activities that will enhance discerning spectators’ Olympic Games hospitality experience. Such opportunities are what really excite Tony Estanguet, the president of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 committee. “We will seek to showcase,” he says, “the best of French ‘art de vivre,’ our gastronomy, art, culture, sport, and innovation against the magnificent backdrop of the City of Light.”

Such an undertaking is deserving of a gold medal. And if one were to be bestowed to a champion of hospitality, it would surely be presented to On Location.

