Golden: One year later, Texas knows its top priority vs. Alabama — keep Quinn Ewers safe

Rice linebacker Josh Pearcy delivers a hit on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during last week's season opener. The Longhorns hope to keep Ewers safe and clean Saturday against what's expected to be a tough, physical Alabama defense.

Keep Quinn Ewers clean.

If that’s not Priority One for the Texas Longhorns, then they need not board the team jet to Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide are coming after Texas' prized cargo, and keeping Ewers on the field has to happen if the Horns have any chance of winning.

As Texas stalks the biggest win since Sam Ehlinger led the 2018 crew to a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, the Longhorns hope history isn’t conspiring against the program when it comes to the most important position in team sports.

Golden: Sarkisian well aware of Saban's success against former assistants

This time last year, Ewers found himself on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter against the favored Crimson Tide.

We found something out about the Horns that day. They didn’t fold after losing their quarterback, who had lit up the Bama secondary for 134 passing yards on 9-of-12 accuracy. Backup Hudson Card entered the game and with an able assist from a playmaking defense, he had the Horns in great position to spring the upset.

Shoot, they were one Ryan Watts sack of Bryce Young away from knocking off a national title contender. No one likes moral victories, but the 20-19 loss actually gave this team more confidence over its next 10 games.

Quinn Ewers knows his history

When asked about that day Monday, Ewers had mixed emotions about the experience.

“I was super fired up for those guys, but obviously it didn’t end up how we wanted it to,” Ewers said. “I thought we put up a great fight and yeah, it’s tough being on the sideline and watching your teammates get after it and you’re not able to contribute out there.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers injured his shoulder on a tackle by Alabama's Dallas Turner during the first quarter of the 20-19 loss in 2022. Ewers, who did not return to the game, said Monday that it was tough not being able to help his teammates in the upset attempt.

Ewers’ injury followed a familiar playbook in the years since Colt McCoy was knocked out of the 2009 BCS national title game loss to Alabama.

Bohls: Texas' defense answered all questions but one — will it travel to Tuscaloosa, too?

I’m not sure if Steve Sarkisian is a history buff, but he didn’t hesitate to pull Ewers and allow backup Maalik Murphy to play the fourth quarter in last Saturday's opener. He has to know the worst-case scenario is a backup with no reps pressed into duty at a critical time.

Murphy had a couple of nice moments, but did bobble a snap, albeit in garbage time. That said, one never knows when his number will be called. History tells us as much.

The backups have to be ready

It was media day, on the eve of the 2009 national championship game at the Rose Bowl, and CBS Austin sports anchor Bob Ballou asked backup Garrett Gilbert if he was ready to play in the event that McCoy got injured.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that,” Gilbert replied with a nervous chuckle.

Well, it did. McCoy went down on Texas' fifth play and Gilbert, who had attempted only 26 passes in 10 mop-up appearances that season, was served up to a ravenous Alabama defense that returned seven starters who eventually played in the NFL. To his credit, Gilbert brought the Horns back to within 24-21 with a pair of second-half touchdown throws, but he completed only 15 of 40 passes and threw four interceptions in the 37-21 loss.

Gilbert started all 12 games in 2010, but the Horns went 5-7 in what was the unofficial beginning of the end of the Mack Brown era. Gilbert played two games in 2011 but transferred to SMU after undergoing shoulder surgery. Gilbert was the last Texas quarterback to start the season opener and every regular season game until Ehlinger did it in 2018.

More: After showing 'a little glimpse' of its running game, Texas gets ready for Alabama

We remember that David Ash started all but one game in 2012 and led the Horns to an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon State, but he suffered a concussion in Week 2 of a 2013 loss to BYU, the first of two in a span of three weeks. It turned out to be Brown’s final season.

Longhorn Confidential: Can Texas really treat Alabama like just another football game?

Brown's successor, Charlie Strong, didn’t fare much better with starters as Ash was knocked out of the 2014 season opener against North Texas with another head injury, ending his football career. To his credit, Tyrone Swoopes started the remaining 12 games, but the Horns were at the beginning of a three-year 16-21 disaster, leading to Strong’s ouster.

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy, a redshirt freshman, played out the fourth quarter in the win over Rice in relief of Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns also have five-star freshman Arch Manning available this season.

It really wasn’t until 2018 — Ehlinger’s sophomore year under coach Tom Herman — that Texas settled into a successful, durable starter at the position. After splitting starts with Shane Buechele his freshman year, Ehlinger, a tank of a quarterback, started 37 straight games the rest of his tenure and played through assorted injuries — concussions, neck, shoulder, ribs — before closing out his career with a 55-23 blowout of Colorado in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.

The balance between winning and development

Iron men at quarterback are hard to come by and fans gain a greater appreciation of someone like Vince Young or Ehlinger once they’re no longer on campus.

Sarkisian must balance winning games this fall with a second-year starter in Ewers, hopefully getting Murphy and possibly freshman Arch Manning some reps because it just doesn’t feel ideal to place all his eggs in one quarterback’s basket. Ewers has proven relatively sturdy so far, having started in 11 of a possible 14 starts. He's playing at a lighter weight, down 23 pounds from his heaviest of 218 last season, and he looked to be a bit nimbler against Rice than he was last season.

Here’s hoping the offensive line and pass protectors will keep him upright against an Alabama defense that ranked 10th nationally in sacks last season at 3.2 per game, but one that’s missing Nagurski winner Will Anderson, who's now with the Houston Texans.

It takes toughness to play this position, and Sarkisian has raved about Ewers' maturity over the summer and even in the opener when the quarterback shrugged off a sluggish first half to lead Texas to three touchdowns in the third quarter. While there still appears to be some accuracy/communication issues with his wideouts, one can sense that Ewers has embraced the role and the expectations that come along with it although he isn’t exactly a chatterbox in interviews.

"A year ago, he was making his second career start and probably still learning our offense, quite frankly, and the nuances of our offense," Sarkisian said. "I think there's a level of confidence in him this year around and focused in on how does he operate plays in the system in a way to help the other guys and because he's got a firm grasp of what he's doing."

As for Tuscaloosa, expect him to log the full 60 minutes and if Longhorn Nation’s prayers are answered, he will pick up where he left off during that electric first quarter we witnessed 52 weeks ago.

That is, if he can play four full quarters.

Unlike last year, Ewers is the more experienced of the two starters in this matchup, but Texas' ability to protect him — not only against Bama, but moving forward — will tell us if the lofty preseason projections are warranted.

He is the barometer of this football team, no question.

Note to Maalik: be ready (just in case).

Saturday's game

No. 11 Texas (1-0) at No. 3 Alabama (1-0), 6 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium, ESPN, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns need Quinn Ewers to go wire to wire at Alabama