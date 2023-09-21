Golden: No. 3 Texas gets another inexperienced quarterback, but the gantlet is coming

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson is tackled by Long Island defensive back Leisaan Hibbert during the second half of their game last Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco. Texas plays there this weekend and so far has enjoyed success at pressuring quarterbacks into mistakes.

The Texas defense is a bloodthirsty, playmaking monster.

The numbers support the visual.

But is defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s unit as great as advertised or is this great start partly a product of feasting on mostly inexperienced quarterbacks in two of the Longhorns' first three games?

Are the Horns the real deal on defense?

I doubt we will find out Saturday at McLane Stadium, but rather when they take the field against Big 12 teams with more experienced quarterbacks who will undoubtedly contend for all-conference honors. The gantlet is coming but not for another week.

When the No. 3 Horns take on Baylor in what could be the final matchup in a rivalry that dates back to 1899, they will be expected to steamroll Bears sophomore signal caller Sawyer Robertson, who's expected to make his third career start in place of injured Blake Shapen.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 113 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-7 home win over FCS member Long Island. The Bears host Texas on Saturday in the final Big 12 regular-season meeting of longtime rivals.

Vegas has installed Texas as a 14½-point favorite, a huge number given that Texas has lost its last two games played in Waco. With that said, this is about current events and the bookmakers are aware that Texas has a huge advantage in talent level and experience, particularly at quarterback, where Quinn Ewers will make his 14th start with an emerging defense at his back.

On the other side, before his transfer to Baylor, Robertson played five games at Mississippi State — all in relief — and threw only 11 passes for a total of 23 yards. He made his first start in Baylor’s 20-13 Week 2 loss to Utah, completing 12 of 28 passes for 218 yards with a rushing touchdown, but a critical late interception down the stretch helped open the door for the Utes to avoid the upset. He was 10-of-22 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 30-7 win over FCS member Long Island last week.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda told reporters this week that Robertson was trying to be too perfect against Utah but remains one of the most competitive players he has been around, pointing to Robertson's dominance on the Ping Pong table in the players’ lounge as evidence.

Texas defensive linemen Barryn Sorrell, left, and Byron Murphy II take down Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda during Saturday's 31-10 win at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Svoboda was making his first career start. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson will start his third career game Saturday against Texas in Waco.

“Our snappers and our holders are kind of bullies of the table and so they whup on anybody that comes, but he whups up on them and calls them out,” Aranda said. “The boy competes against and versus anything.”

Aranda may go for broke and open up the playbook for his youngster, but the Bears just don’t have enough firepower — particularly at quarterback — to pull off the unthinkable.

Inexperienced signal callers

Call it the luck of the draw, but the Horns haven’t faced a real dog at quarterback yet. Rice's JT Daniels is a respected journeyman who had some success, but he has played only 36 games in six college seasons for four different teams.

He counts as easily the most experienced starting quarterback Texas has faced. After Rice’s current nomadic starter, Robertson, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Wyoming’s Evan Svoboda have a combined five starts.

To their credit, coach Steve Sarkisian and Kwiatkowski have done a tremendous job of exposing that inexperience on the other side. They baited Milroe into two interceptions in the upset of Alabama and closed the show in style last week against Wyoming when Jerrin Thompson took an errant Svoboda pass to the house for his first pick six and Texas’ fifth interception in three games.

So far, the Horns are an impressive study in preparation. Thompson and fellow defensive back Jahdae Barron are living in the film room and the presence of former Texas star Michael Huff on staff doesn’t hurt. Inexperienced quarterbacks are like chum in water these days.

“Guys we know that haven’t had a lot of snaps, we try to disguise things and try not to give them a pre-snap look,” Thompson said.

While Robertson will be tasked with trying to figure out this defense, Ewers figures to have the decisive advantage on his side of the ball with a bevy of weapons and the luxury of good field position created by his defense. Only eight teams in college football are better than Texas’ plus-5 turnover margin. Texas has only one turnover while the defense has been spreading the wealth when it comes to sacks and takeaways.

Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson returns an interception for a touchdown in Saturday's 31-10 win over Wyoming. The Horns have five interceptions through their first three games.

When I asked linebacker David Gbenda why Texas has been so successful at frustrating opposing quarterbacks, he broke into a wide smile.

“Have you seen our front seven?” Gbenda asked before naming playmakers like T’Vondre Sweat, Barryn Sorrell, Jaylan Ford, Anthony Hill Jr., Ethan Burke and Byron Murphy II. “All the guys we have are talented guys who make my job a lot easier.”

Asked a similar question, Barron spoke about studying the opponent and being ready.

"We’re just trusting in the preparation that PK gives us,” he said.

Bigger tests ahead

Other than a long touchdown run against Wyoming, the Horns haven’t given up a ton of big plays so far. The defense appears to be as good as the unit that won nearly every scrimmage in the preseason and every game this season.

But that gantlet … yeah, it’s coming.

After Baylor, the Horns will take a huge step up in the quality of quarterbacks they will be facing.

Next week they'll get Kansas and Jalon Daniels, who's working his way through a back injury. Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start to last season and was one of the most electric playmakers at the position before a shoulder injury against TCU slowed his momentum.

Then they get Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, formerly of Central Florida who has thrown 11 touchdowns against only one interception through three games. He has thrown 36 touchdowns in 15 career games for the Sooners. Gabriel missed last season’s 49-0 humiliation at the hands of the Horns with an injury. Texas forced two turnovers, registered three sacks and stopped run-dependent OU on 15 of 18 third-down attempts.

The Longhorns have figured out a winning formula early. Sarkisian still loves to air it out, but he knows his most effective path to success has been a more conservative approach with a ball-control attack that has played the background to this defense.

There will come a day when this defense will be really tested, but it doesn’t figure to be the program’s possible last trip to the 254. Texas has given up 44 points, the stingiest start to a season since the 2010 team gave up 38 to Rice, Wyoming and Texas Tech. By comparison, the 2005 national champs gave up 35, the eventual 2008 Fiesta Bowl winners gave up 33 and the 2009 national runner-up gave up 54.

Baylor will hang around for awhile because the Bears will embrace the opportunity to ruin Texas’ most promising season in years, but in the end, you can’t run away from inexperience.

And Robertson won’t be able to run away from this defense.

Saturday's game

No. 3 Texas (3-0, 0-0) at Baylor (1-2, 0-0), 6:30 p.m., McLane Stadium in Waco, ABC, 1300

