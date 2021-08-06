Golden LEAF board awards more than $295,000 to projects in Robeson County

Aug. 6—ROCKY MOUNT — More than $295,000 in Golden LEAF money has been awarded to projects in Robeson County, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

The Golden LEAF board of directors awarded $197,132 to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to work with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Elizabeth City State University in Pasquotank County to find opportunities to procure goods and services from vendors in rural North Carolina.

"The Anchor Institutions Create Economic Resilience (AICER) initiative seeks to stimulate distressed economies through anchor institution — community partnerships. AICER projects the creation of 15 new, full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $45,000, and $60,000 in private investment in rural North Carolina during the two-year project term," the Golden LEAF announcement reads in part.

The board also awarded a $98,000 increase of a prior award to the Pembroke Rescue Squad for necessary foundation work at the site of the relocated station.

The money for the procurement program was part of $655,000 in funding the Golden LEAF board awarded to support projects through the Open Grants Program and Disaster Recovery Grant Program. The money awarded to Pembroke Rescue Squad was part of $190,368 in additional Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding to existing projects in Craven, Robeson, Harnett and Onslow counties.

The Disaster Recovery Grant Program is funded through appropriations by the State of North Carolina to the Golden LEAF Foundation to award funds to governmental entities and 501(c)(3) nonprofits to repair or replace infrastructure and equipment damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Michael, and Dorian.

"Golden LEAF invests in strengthening the building blocks of economic development," said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president and CEO. "These projects will help bolster the workforce, create and retain jobs, and provide funding for resiliency and recovery. Golden LEAF is proud to partner on strategies that will build the economies of rural areas for years to come."

For more information about Golden LEAF and its programs, please visit its website at www.goldenleaf.org.