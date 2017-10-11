Golden Knights try to play role in healing Vegas with opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Hockey fans arrived on the Las Vegas Strip in the crisp desert afternoon, gathering in jovial groups outside the rink. Many wore the striking, multicolored jerseys of the Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL expansion team playing its historic first regular-season home game Tuesday night.

Less than a mile south on the Strip is the massacre site where 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured just nine days earlier. Another short walk down the road, dozens of crosses and heartbreaking memorials sit in the median near the iconic ''Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas'' sign.

Nobody's mind was entirely on hockey during what should have been a celebratory night and a milestone for Las Vegas, which finally has its first franchise in the major North American pro sports.

Instead, the Golden Knights and the NHL kept the tragedy in the forefront while attempting to provide their own modicum of momentary relief to a healing city.

''I wasn't going to miss it,'' said Joan Simmons, a Las Vegas native wearing a brand-new Golden Knights T-shirt with the tag still attached. ''I think we all need hockey right now.''

The home opener against the Arizona Coyotes originally was planned as a glamorous, Vegas-style debut featuring a light show and a pregame extravaganza packed with visual marvels building on the team's medieval nickname. After the shooting, the team modified its plans and dedicated a quieter evening to the victims, the first responders and the survivors.

After a stirring pregame video with stark images of Las Vegas and its heroes, the Golden Knights took the ice for pregame introductions, each accompanied by a member of the medical and law enforcement communities. The Coyotes lined up behind the Golden Knights while the sold-out arena roared.