Golden Knights’ Reaves ejected after blindside hit on Capitals’ Wilson

Reaves will not receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves did his best Tom Wilson impression in front of the man himself against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. And the result was much the same.

Reaves drilled Wilson as Wilson was looking the other way following a pass attempt. The hit from Reaves sent Wilson’s helmet flying in the air. Wilson hit the ice hard and appeared to hit his head on the way down.

Ryan Reaves takes Tom Wilson down with this blindside hit. Wilson assisted off the ice and Reaves given a 5 minute game misconduct.#CapsKnights pic.twitter.com/pK7xhipF7j — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 5, 2018





Reaves was assessed a five-minute major for interference and handed a game misconduct on top of it. He’s also likely going to be hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety over the next couple of days.

Wilson needed to be helped off and was ruled out for the rest of the game with an upper-body injury.

Wilson was involved in a controversial hit last week after he laid a blindside hit of his own on New Jersey Devils forward Brett Seney. Wilson was ejected from the game but was not subject to further discipline.

Wilson has been suspended four times in the past 15 months.

Reaves and Wilson already had a thing going in the game.

In the clip below, Reaves steps into the path of an oncoming Wilson and then proceeds to laugh in his face, this after drilling Wilson seconds earlier.

Tom Wilson and Ryan Reaves are exchanging words. Vegas is the town for big fights! Will we get a real heavy-weight bout tonight? Stream #CapsKnights live: https://t.co/Wn6LWyeTGx pic.twitter.com/NOJyjoacnc — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 5, 2018





Wilson took Reaves down in the first period with a big hit of his own.

Still a lot of hate between these two teams and it’s safe to say that Reaves and Wilson haven’t seen the last of each other.

