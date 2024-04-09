Golden Knights take on the Oilers after Eichel's 2-goal performance

Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (47-24-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton has gone 47-24-5 overall with a 16-7-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers have committed 310 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Vegas is 14-8-2 against the Pacific Division and 42-27-8 overall. The Golden Knights have conceded 228 goals while scoring 247 for a +19 scoring differential.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 3-1. Eichel scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 52 goals and 22 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored six goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 41 goals and 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Golden Knights: Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness), Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper-body), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.