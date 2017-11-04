Golden Knights make more history with ninth win

The NHL hasn’t seen a new team get off to a hot start like the one the Vegas Golden Knights are experiencing in almost a century. Literally.

Vegas’ accomplishment becomes even more interesting when you consider that they’re now at nine wins (after edging the Ottawa Senators in a see-saw 5-4 contest) against established teams. Their historical peers, meanwhile, were facing other fledgling franchises.

Either way, chalk up another special bit of history as the Golden Knights improved to 9-4-0:

The @GoldenKnights matched the NHL record for fewest games to earn nine wins by a team in its inaugural season. #NHLStats #VGKvsOTT pic.twitter.com/GMHaw87k4o — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 4, 2017





This didn’t just mark the first NHL win for goalie Maxime Lagace, either. Injuries have caused quite the odd rotation in the Golden Knights’ net, allowing their group to match a rather obscure rendition of the New York Islanders:

The @GoldenKnights are the first team to have three goaltenders earn their first career win in a season since NYI in 2010-11. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/lJHGjH78j5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 4, 2017





Ah, you gotta love #specificstats.

The most joyous thing about the Golden Knights is that, while they’re still expected to cool off from this unexpected, injury-defying run, the evidence is increasing that they could remain a remarkably competitive team, especially by expansion standards.

Even before this latest victory, Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire explained why this team might not be a “complete mirage,” and it all seems to be another feather in the cap of Gerard Gallant, who sure seems like a frontrunner for the Jack Adams so far:

The Golden Knights are top-10 in the NHL in both creating and suppressing high danger chances at even strength, making them an extremely tough team to play against.