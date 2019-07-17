Golden Knights make wish come true for teen cancer survivor

Vegas Golden Knights answer the call. (Getty)

The Vegas Golden Knights have touched so many, helping galvanize a community that needed something to rally around since first landing on the strip two summers ago. But it’s one fan in particular who the Golden Knights went beyond the typical call of duty to uplift.

Sometime before they broke for the summer, the Golden Knights granted cancer survivor Doron Coldwell’s wish to be a part of the team for the day, showing the 13-year-old an experience of a lifetime in participation with ESPN and “My Wish.”

The experience may have included a helicopter ride, a Vegas-style introduction at the arena and tutorial from Marc-Andre Fleury, but the best part of the story is that Doron’s cancer is in remission.

