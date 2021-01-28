Golden Knights-Blues game postponed after player, additional coaching staff member enter COVID-19 protocols

Thursday night's Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues game has been postponed after one Vegas player and another member of the coaching staff entering the league's COVID-19 protocols.

"The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups after recent tests warranted more caution while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days," the NHL said in a statement. "The team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed until further notice. The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Golden Knights’ regular season schedule and it is expected that a decision on next week’s games will be made in the next 24-48 hours."

On Tuesday, the entire Golden Nights coaching staff, including head coach Peter DeBoer, assistants Steve Spott, Ryan Craig and Ryan McGill, and goaltending coach Mike Rosati isolated "out of an abundance of caution" during the team's 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon found himself behind the bench with coaches from Vegas' AHL affiliate in nearby Henderson, Nevada, joining him — including head coach Manny Viveiros and assistants Jamie Heward and Joel Ward.

One of the Vegas coaches had a positive test, McCrimmon revealed after the game, but none of the players.

McCrimmon has spent his life around hockey but has never coached above the junior leagues, most recently leading the Brandon Wheat Kings to the Western Hockey League title in 2016.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, back left, coaches against the St. Louis Blues.

The situation caught the Vegas players off guard but didn't alter anything much, forward Alex Pietrangelo said.

"It was news to us when we arrived," he said, via ESPN. "(McCrimmon has) coached before, we had the (coaches) from Henderson come up, they know what they're doing, too. So we didn't know what the plan was originally, but it worked out fine.''

It is unknown whether any members of the Golden Knights' staff will be available for their game Thursday, also against the Blues.

"We’re assuming we’re going to be back on the bench (Thursday),” Viveiros told reporters Wednesday.

