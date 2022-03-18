Golden Knights fans wishing for a win: be careful what you wish for. Or at least be sure to include some caveats next time. While the Golden Knights held off the Panthers to end a five-game losing streak, they lost Jack Eichel to injury during the game.

Golden Knights win, but lose Eichel to injury

Eichel actually experienced two injury scares during this much-needed Golden Knights win.

Earlier in the game, he was slow to get up after seemingly getting his neck/head bumped while he was low on the ice. Eichel was able to hang in there, though.

Later on, Eichel seemed to hurt his arm/hand blocking a shot. While he made a return after quickly leaving the bench, but the Golden Knights held him out through the second period. It’s currently vaguely deemed an upper-body injury.

Jesse Granger reports that Peter DeBoer didn’t have an update directly after the game. To put things mildly, the Golden Knights’ injury list is swelling like a sore wrist or knee.

Robin Lehner denied specifics about his knee injury, but it still sounds like a serious situation.

No true. Again… 🤦 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) March 18, 2022

Well, if nothing else, kudos to the Golden Knights for gritting out a win against a dangerous Panthers team. In that case, Evgenii Dadonov exacted a little revenge against his former team, scoring two goals to power that Vegas win.

So far this season, Eichel’s generated 10 points (5G, 5A) in 15 games with the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights host the Kings in Vegas in their next game on Saturday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Golden Knights finally win, but lose Jack Eichel to injury originally appeared on NBCSports.com