Golden Knights fan steals Avalanche fan's flag, starts fight at end of Game 6

A few Vegas Golden Knights fans stole a flag from two Colorado Avalanche fans, picking a fight at the end of Game 6. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Two Colorado Avalanche fans had their night in Las Vegas go from bad to worse on Thursday.

Sitting in the front row, watching their team get eliminated in Game 6 of the second round against the Golden Knights, they were already disappointed, but one Vegas fan decided to agitate them further.

As they wallowed in their fan misery, one fan in a blank “Reverse Retro” Vegas jersey — terrible choice — snatched their Avalanche flag that was hung on the barriers in front of them.

Like a childhood bully, he ran away with their flag and, of course, they went after it, causing a huge disruption that forced others to get involved in the physical altercation. It’s unclear who shoved who first or how it ended, but we all know that one Vegas fan looked like a buffoon ruining most likely one of their first live sporting event experiences in a very long time.

That flag-stealer gets to see his team move on to the Conference Final and face the Montreal Canadiens, with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on the other side of the bracket.

Hopefully no Habs fans that are in attendance have a poster or something that he can get his hands on.

