Golden Knights, Coyotes begin desert rivalry

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The last time they shared the same sheet of ice, Marc-Andre Fleury and Rick Tocchet were lifting hockey's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, for a second successive June.

Fast forward four months, and they both moved on from Pittsburgh to become the faces of the NHL's youngest teams -- Fleury's expansion Vegas Golden Knights and the team with the NHL's youngest roster, Tocchet's Arizona Coyotes.

Only one game into the NHL season, they'll meet Saturday night at Gila River Arena in the Coyotes' home opener -- and the initial game in what the league envisions as its first desert city rivalry.

To quickly percolate it, the league will match the Golden Knights and Coyotes five times this season, including Vegas' first home game Tuesday night.

"They should embrace that," Tocchet, the new Coyotes coach, said of his players. "That should give them some juice. But we're not looking for dipsy doodles and a circus show, we don't want that, right?"

No, the circus acts can wait for Vegas -- even if the Golden Knights put on quite a show by winning the first game in franchise history, beating Dallas 2-1 on Friday night behind Fleury's 45 saves and former Penguins teammate James Neal's two goals, both in the third period.

"It was a great win for our franchise and we're pretty excited," Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said, aware that many who watched back in Las Vegas are reeling from the horrific mass shooting that killed 58 at a country music concert last weekend. "It was a sad thing that happened in Vegas this week and this helps with the healing."

Neal missed the entire preseason with a broken hand that occurred in the playoffs last spring, only to do what he always seems to do, score goals.

"It was unbelievable," Neal said of his night, though he also could have been referring to Fleury's remarkable performance in his first NHL game in anything but a Penguins jersey.