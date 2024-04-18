Golden Knights close out season against Ducks with playoff position on the line

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights wrap up the regular season tonight against the Anaheim Ducks with playoff positioning at stake and the team’s annual postseason awards ceremony after the game.

The Golden Knights are currently one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. A win and the Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they lose to Anaheim and the Kings pick up a point against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Kings hold the tiebreaker. That would put the Golden Knights into a first-round playoff against the Vancouver Canucks.

Whether they face Edmonton or Vancouver, the Golden Knights will start the playoffs on the road.

Neither the Ducks or the Blackhawks are in the playoffs, and both the Golden Knights and the Kings are heavily favored. The Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 matchups, while the Ducks are 2-7-1 in their last 10 outings. The Ducks hold the edge in the season series, 2-1-0.

Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled at 7 p.m.

Three team awards at the conclusion of tonight’s game will cap the regular season with special honors for:

The Vegas Golden Knights First Star Award , determined by the “stars of the game” voting at home games.

The Vegas Strong Service Award for the player most involved in serving and giving back to the Vegas community.

The Seventh Player Award for the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice. Fans can participate in choosing the winner: Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton, Brayden McNabb or Nicolas Roy.

The winner in each category will choose a local charity to receive a $5,000 donation from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

It’s also the final night of “Fan Appreciation Week” with several giveways planned. Players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance in the “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event. The Golden Knights website says there will be other giveaways and surprises throughout the game.

All fans in attendance will get a poker chip as part of a giveaway sponsored by Atomic Golf.

