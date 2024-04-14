Golden Knights bring home winning streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (49-25-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (43-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Golden Knights -114, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas is 43-28-8 overall and 25-11-2 in home games. The Golden Knights have a +20 scoring differential, with 255 total goals scored and 235 given up.

Colorado has a 49-25-6 record overall and a 19-16-5 record in road games. The Avalanche lead NHL play with 294 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 30 goals and 35 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Cale Makar has 20 goals and 67 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Nicolas Roy: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness), Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper-body).

Avalanche: Samuel Girard: day to day (head), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.