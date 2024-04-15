Golden Knights in action against the Blackhawks following overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (23-52-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (44-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime.

Vegas has a 26-11-2 record at home and a 44-28-8 record overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 238 goals while scoring 259 for a +21 scoring differential.

Chicago has a 23-52-5 record overall and a 7-31-1 record in road games. The Blackhawks have a 6-21-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blackhawks won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 42 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Philipp Kurashev has 18 goals and 36 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness), Mark Stone: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper-body).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Nick Foligno: day to day (personal), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.